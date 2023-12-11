Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

