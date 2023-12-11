FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $272.21 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

