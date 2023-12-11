Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Fanhua Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 47.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.