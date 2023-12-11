Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.