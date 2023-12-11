EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENS. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
EnerSys Stock Performance
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.
Institutional Trading of EnerSys
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
