EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENS. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.