Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. Diodes has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
