Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, December 15th. The 6-5 split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.