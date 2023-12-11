Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
NYSE:DSX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
Diana Shipping’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, December 15th. The 6-5 split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.
Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 93.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
