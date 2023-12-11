Cobak Token (CBK) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $77.02 million and $28.88 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,696,169 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

