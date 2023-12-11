Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

