Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

CVX traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a market cap of $273.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.