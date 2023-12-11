Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,561,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $68,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,001 shares of company stock worth $2,240,143. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

