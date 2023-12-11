Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.28.

CLS opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

