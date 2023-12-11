Cavalry Management Group LLC Has $18.81 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 86,224 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 8.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $332.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

