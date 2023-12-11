Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $22.00

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

