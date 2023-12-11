Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT at $8.17

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 363,996 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

