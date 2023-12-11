Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25. Braze has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,824,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

