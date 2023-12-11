Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.58.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. Braze has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $321,954.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,705.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

