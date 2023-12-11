Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 1,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 907,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

