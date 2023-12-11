Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 12,780 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,443 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $613.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.35 and a 200-day moving average of $528.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

