BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $6,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 692,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.