Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a market capitalization of $312.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

