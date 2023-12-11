Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.8 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.260 EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.41. 2,579,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $9,322,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,813,766 shares of company stock worth $49,736,848 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

