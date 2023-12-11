Analysts Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
Shares of WOLF stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
