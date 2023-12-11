Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $73.50

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at $681,992,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 29,466 shares of company stock worth $1,826,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 147,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 975,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2,798.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 62,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

