Analysts Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price at $13.57

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hayward by 4,030.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 71,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hayward by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

