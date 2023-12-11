Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE AMRX opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.24.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
