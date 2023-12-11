Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $160,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 1,423,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

