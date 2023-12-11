Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.75

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $134.72, with a volume of 38716061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,566,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

