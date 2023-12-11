Acala Token (ACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.70 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Acala Token has a market cap of $66.17 million and $21.70 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,078.95 or 1.00134417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011148 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003710 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06861012 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $4,330,184.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

