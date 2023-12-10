Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 335,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,853,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,902,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 135,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

