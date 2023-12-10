Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

SWK stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

