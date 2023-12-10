Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ProSomnus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProSomnus during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSomnus during the first quarter valued at $203,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProSomnus during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in ProSomnus by 320.4% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSA opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. ProSomnus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProSomnus ( NASDAQ:OSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProSomnus, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of ProSomnus in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of ProSomnus from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

ProSomnus Profile

(Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

See Also

