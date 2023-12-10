Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.40 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

