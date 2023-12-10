Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,891.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

