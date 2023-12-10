Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on STE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.
STERIS Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.31.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
