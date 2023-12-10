Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 2,552 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

