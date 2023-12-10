Raymond James Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

