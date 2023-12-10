Perritt Capital Management Inc. Invests $105,000 in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth about $445,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of AE opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.59). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $760.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.79%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

