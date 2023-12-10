Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $520.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

