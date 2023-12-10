Perritt Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

