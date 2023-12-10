Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VOXX International by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VOXX International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,570,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

