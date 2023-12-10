PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.53.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

