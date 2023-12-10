Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 104,437 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $3,649,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

