New Republic Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 680,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 187,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 362,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 200,637 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

