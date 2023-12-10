New Republic Capital LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.