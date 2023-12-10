New Republic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,637 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.74. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

