New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $646,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $326.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.