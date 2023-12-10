New Republic Capital LLC Invests $552,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

