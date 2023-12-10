New Republic Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $294.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

