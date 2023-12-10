Moonbeam One Day Volume Reaches $16.35 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $266.07 million and $16.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001176 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,602,134 coins and its circulating supply is 792,948,583 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

