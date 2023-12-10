Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,896 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $38,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,551 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $147.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

